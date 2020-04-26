



EL CERRITO (KPIX) — A Bay Area business owner has gone from selling Tesla air fresheners to producing face shields — made using office supplies — for frontline workers.

“It’s been wild, I wasn’t expecting this much demand,” said Scent Wedge founder Arash Malek.

The Orinda resident began producing his face shield 23 days ago, and said he’s already received about 200 requests for a total of 6,000 shields from coast to coast.

The idea came to him after he returned home in March from Italy, which was hit hard by the virus.

“I was already self-quarantining myself because of the situation in Milan for 14 days,” he said. “I was home and just constantly glued to the news.”

That’s when Malek realized he could use his own business to help him help frontline workers struggling with a shortage of personal protective equipment.

“We actually make all natural air fresheners for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, specifically, and, because of that, we have laser cutters and table saw,” Malek said.

Malek said the demand for face shields also meant a shortage in materials to make them so he found another way that would be faster than making 3-D printed face shields and cheaper than traditional face masks.

“I wanted to make something using office supplies, essentially, and plastics that are less commonly used for protective gear,” Malek said.

Using acrylic, a rubber band and transparency film for projectors, Malek created a shield that can easily be taken apart and cleaned. Because it is sent unassembled, he can ship large quantities in a flat-rate postage box.

He’s using his own money for shipping costs and has drastically reduced production of his air fresheners to focus on helping with the PPE shortage.

“We didn’t want finances or bureaucracy to get in the way of protection so that’s why we want it to be free for the people requesting it,” Malek said.

He can produce 80 per hour and he doesn’t ask front line workers for any money however he is asking for volunteers to sponsor those who request the shields. The cost is $3 per piece and, currently, Malek said he has more requests than shields.

He said essential workers from the East Coast have requested his shields as well as workers from SF Muni and the Burlingame police department.

For more information on requesting a face shield or becoming a sponsor, go to ScentWedge.com/together