SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Investigators were searching for an armed suspect Sunday who shot a delivery man after an altercation in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police said they received a call from the 7-11 on West Steele Lane reporting a shooting victim who had walked into the store at 4:26 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the shooting took place in the area of Natasha Court off of Marlow Drive. The victim was working for a delivery service when he encountered the suspect. A confrontation ensued, and the suspect shot at the victim and then fled the scene. Meanwhile, the male victim drove to 7-11 and telephoned 9-1-1.

The suspect was not located after the initial response. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were notified and will continue to investigate this incident.

The identity of the victim will not be disclosed because of the violent nature of this crime and the fact that the incident was still under investigation.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance, “Take Back Our Community Program.” The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting were asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (707) 543-3590.