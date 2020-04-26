Comments
SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — A man died when his car sank after plunging into the water at a Suisun City boat launch on Saturday night, according to the Solano County sheriff’s office.
The Suisun City fire department said witnesses told them they saw the car being driven down the boat launch at high speed.
The fire department said reports of the vehicle in the water came in at around 9:30 Saturday night. The car was removed from the water at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to the the sheriff’s office and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released as of Sunday afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.