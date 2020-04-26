NAPA (CBS SF) — The Napa County coroner’s office has identified a burglary suspect fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon near the county airport.
Brandan Reid Nylander, a 24-year-old Napa resident, died after a Napa County sheriff’s deputy shot him following a vehicle pursuit that ended at a locked gate by the Napa County airport.
Napa police were searching for Nylander, who was suspected of stealing ammunition at around 2 p.m. Friday from a Walmart on Lincoln Ave., when sheriff’s deputies spotted his car on Highway 29 near Highway 221 and gave chase.
Nylander emerged from his car carrying a firearm and was shot by a deputy, according to an e-mail from sheriff’s office spokesman Henry Wofford.
An investigation is being conducted by Napa County Sheriff’s detectives along with the major crimes task force.
