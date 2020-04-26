FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield police are searching for “multiple” suspects connected to a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the intersection of Martin Road and Montclair Way, in northeastern Fairfield, about 3 p.m. Sunday on reports of shots being fired. They arrived to find the victim in the street and started first aid until paramedics arrived to take him to a nearby hospital.
Police said there was evidence at the scene of multiple shots being fired and witnesses reported multiple shooters seen fleeing together in a gray four-door car.
Fairfield police officers didn’t release any other information Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield police department investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News.
