PLEASANTON (KPIX) – Normally this time of year the Alameda County Fairgrounds is ramping up for opening day of the Alameda County Fair. Instead, it is now the site for COVID-19 testing.

Rick Shumway is president and CEO of Stanford Health Care – Valley Care and says Alameda County has been flattening the curve.

“From a health perspective and from a compliance standpoint around shelter in place, I think we’re very fortunate that we have certainly seen the same types of trends and the flattening of the curve in Alameda County.”

The testing is happening over the next 4 weeks as long as supplies last. On Monday, by 1 p.m. and 300 some test kits later, they had to close up shop for the day.

As for the future of the opening of the Alameda County Fair we asked Angel Moore, Vice President of Business Development.

“We are monitoring county and state mandates just like everybody else,” said Moore. “The fair, it’s our Super Bowl — it’s our mission, it’s why we are here.”

As for testing, no appointment is needed and testing is available to patients with or without a doctor’s order. Test results may take up to 72 hours.