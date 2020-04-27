FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont Sunday night arrested a man after what started as a domestic violence situation involving a firearm turned into a two-hour standoff, police officers said.

Police were called about 4:35 p.m. Sunday to a home on a cul de sac in the Canyon Heights neighborhood in far eastern Fremont, south of state Highway 84, in response to a call of a domestic disturbance that included criminal threats involving a firearm, Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.

A female victim was able to safely leave the house and seek help.

Bosques said the suspect was not talking with police. The Fremont police SWAT team was brought in, as were police hostage negotiators, and residents in a few adjacent houses were told to shelter in place.

Almost two hours after police arrived outside the house, the suspect walked out with his hands over his head, Bosques said, and was safely taken into custody. Police obtained a search warrant for the house and recovered the firearm, said Bosques, who couldn’t confirm Sunday night whether anyone was injured.

The suspect, whose name and age were not available Sunday night, was being booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on charges including making criminal threats, Bosques said.

