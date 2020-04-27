REDWOOD VALLEY, Mendocino County (CBS SF) — A burglary suspect in Mendocino County who posted a cash bail was rearrested on additional charges including manufacture and possession of an assault weapon and later released on zero bail.

Douglas Stone Jr., 42, was arrested on Friday after allegedly breaking into a Redwood Valley home that was occupied by a woman who called 911 and prompting him to leave, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Stone was found to have stolen property from previous burglaries in the area, a pry bar and a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Stone was arrested on charges of burglary, prowling, vandalism, possession of stolen property, and possession of an unregistered and concealed firearm. He was booked into Mendocino County Jail on $75,000 bail.

After reviewing other burglaries in the area, investigators suspected Stone might be involved in several of those, and a search warrant was authorized for his home in the Black Bart Trail community.

During the search of his home, sheriff’s investigators found a large quantity of firearms, firearm parts, ammunition and explosive device precursors. The search also yielded more stolen property stolen from numerous other previously reported burglaries, and burglary tools, the sheriff’s office said.

Many of the firearms and firearms parts were determined to be either stolen or illegal to possess in the State of California, the sheriff’s office said. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to assist with the investigation and collection of the explosive materials.

While serving the warrant, deputies learned Stone had already posted bail for his previous arrest, and a Be-On-the-Look-Out was broadcast requesting he be arrested for additional charges.

Stone later contacted the sheriff’s office and arranged to turn himself in. He then met deputies at the sheriff’s office Ukiah station and was taken into custody without incident.

Stone was booked into the Mendocino County Jail a second time on charges of manufacture of an assault rifle, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a silencer, possession of stolen property and burglary tools, and unlawful possession of marijuana for sale.

In accordance with the COVID-19 emergency order issued by the State of California Judicial Council, Stone’s bail was set at zero dollars and he was released after the jail booking process, the sheriff’s office said.