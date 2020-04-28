BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Long an anchor of the Berkeley neighborhood dining scene, Lalimes has shuttered its doors for good, a victim of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Haig and Cindy Krikorian opened the restaurant’s doors in the north Berkeley neighborhood 35 years ago and over the nearly four decades since it was been the scene of joyous celebrations.

When the shelter at home order was first put into place, the Kirkorians left a note saying they will be back, but it’s now closed for good.

“It doesn’t hit you until you announce that you are doing it,” said Haig Krikorian.

He wrote an emotional farewell to all his customers on social media and his website. He says his restaurant was the place to “shelter in place” when the earthquake hit and fires raged in the hills.

Now, that place was deserted as the coronavirus forced people to stay away. The financial burden just became too much to overcome.

“We’re going to miss it dearly, it’s been my life,” Krikorian said “I love to cook but in the long term, this is going to be a hard thing to rebound from.”

Krikorian says this is his final act in the restaurant business and has no plans to own his own place again. Many say this neighborhood gem will be dearly missed.

Laura Wilt who works across the street said: “I’m sad. I’m really sad to see them go.”

The restaurant’s 30 employees — many long time employees — have lose their jobs. Krikorian’s immediate focus now is to try to raise funds to help them get through these difficult times.