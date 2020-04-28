SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — During the weekend surge to the San Mateo coastline, sheriff’s deputies handed out more than 1,000 citations and warnings for violations of the county’s stay-at-home order, officials announced Tuesday.

While being heralded by Gov. Gavin Newsom in his daily coronavirus update on Monday for clamping down on the homebound residents exodus to the coast, the numbers show that it wasn’t without a great deal of effort in San Mateo County.

According to the statistics released Tuesday, deputies handed out 347 parking citations and 568 verbal warnings along coast on Saturday and Sunday.

Deputies also handed out 47 written warnings in Half Moon Bay, 83 on the north coast and 61 on the south coast. There were only 3 written warnings handed in areas away from the coast.

“During the current statewide shelter in place order, the San Mateo County Coast has experienced an unusually large amount of visitation from out of area residents,” the sheriff’s department said in a release. “For both Saturday and Sunday, dense fog and cool temperatures reduced morning traffic. Once the fog burned off around noon, a large influx of vehicle traffic began.”

The Cabrillo Highway and nearby surface streets have been signed by Caltrans, San Mateo County Roads and the town of Half Moon Bay with extensive “No Parking” signs under the current stay at home order from Lantos Tunnel to the Santa Cruz County line.

“Nonetheless, there continues to be extensive disregard for the signs,” the sheriff department said.

Newsom on Monday criticized people who ignored the ongoing coronavirus shelter order over the weekend and packed beaches in Southern California, saying “the virus doesn’t take the weekend off.”

At the opening of his regular update on California’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, Newsom didn’t hesitate to chastise those who engaged in reckless behavior during the warm and sunny weekend with the state only weeks away from moving towards reopening.

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful sunny day around our coasts. The likelihood of having a virus-free world is not realistic in the next number of months. We’ll look forward to that day as herd immunity comes into effect and we have a vaccine that we can distribute and make available to hundreds of millions of people across this country and billions around the rest of the globe,” said Newsom.

He continued: “Until then, we have to manage it. We have to manage risks. We have to manage and augment our behavior. And that’s why I cannot impress upon you more to those Californians watching that we can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere in the state of California.”

The Governor commended the other parts of the state where residents obeyed by the stay-at-home order and park closures and encouraged people to be patient, saying “we are just a few weeks away, not months away, from making meaningful and measurable changes” to the shelter order and social distancing restrictions.

“The only thing that will set us back is our behavior,” Newsom said.