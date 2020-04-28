SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area television stations will be changing their over-the-air broadcast frequencies beginning this month.
People who watch free over-the-air television with an antenna will need to rescan their TV set each time a station moves to continue receiving the local channel. It’s the same scan that you did to find your local channels when you set up your TV or converter box for the first time. Except in rare circumstances, no new equipment or services are required. Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan. Service providers will do it for you.
KBCW 44 viewers must rescan starting at or after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 4/29. If you try to rescan prior to Wednesday, it’s too soon.
This only applies to KCBW 44 viewers. KPIX 5 viewers do not need to rescan.
Here are video instructions:
Here’s another video that may be helpful.
