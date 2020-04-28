SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An early-morning shooting in San Jose resulted in one person getting injured and two suspects arrested Tuesday, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Magliocco Drive and Winchester Blvd. Officers responded to a disturbance call and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, San Jose police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening and he has since been released.
During a perimeter search of the area, officers found two male suspects – one adult and one juvenile. A witness said one of the suspects was found in front of an apartment complex and was detained at gunpoint. Both were arrested and taken into the police department for additional questioning, police said.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.
