Rescan Reminder:
If you use an over-the-air antenna to watch KBCW 44 for free, you'll need to rescan your set starting Wednesday
Menu
Sports
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
Sports Odds
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
CBSN Bay Area
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
San Francisco News
San Francisco News From KPIX Channel 5
Local News
SF Bay Area Local News From CBS And KPIX 5
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
HealthWatch
Autos
Latest Headlines
Oakland Parents, Teachers Call On Mayor, District To Guarantee Internet Access For All Students
A coalition of parents, community members and more than 340 teachers represented by the Oakland Education Association union called on Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to guarantee internet access to all students in the district.
Alameda Co. Defense Lawyers Concerned About Long Delays For Jury Trials In Coronavirus Pandemic
Veteran Alameda County defense attorneys said this week that they're concerned that jury trials may be on hold for a long time in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Photos
SLIDESHOW: California Officials Outline Steps To Ending Coronavirus Shelter Order
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and CDPH Director Dr. Sonia Angell outlined the steps that will allow businesses and schools to reopen on California's road to eventually ending the coronavirus shelter order.
KPIX5 Live
Special Reports
Weather
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
Sports Odds
Golden State Warriors
Warriors' Draymond Green: 'I Went From The Young Guy To The Super Vet'
Draymond Green looks back at his growth during the frustrating Warriors season that coronavirus eventually cut short.
Coronavirus Update: Warriors Star Steph Curry Confirms COVID-19 Test During Star-Studded Online Chat
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry teammed up Thursday with Dr. Anthony Fauci for an online Instagram chat on the deadly coronavirus outbreak for at least 65,000 of his followers including former President Barack Obama.
Oakland Raiders
Cal Star Evan Weaver Feeding Off Bland NFL Draft Projections
Former Cal linebacker Evan Weaver fed off naysayers for four seasons in Berkeley and then proceeded to set records in a Bears uniform. He'll have to prove himself yet again in the professional ranks, and it all begins this weekend at the NFL draft.
How Did The 49ers And Raiders Do In Free Agency?
The whirlwind of NFL free agency is over, and teams are looking toward a modified version of the draft. Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group told KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell last night on Gameday that both teams did a solid job managing their respective rosters during the jam-packed week.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine Dinner
Easy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.
Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
Looking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!
Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday Dinner
Check out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.
Matzo Crack Is Peak Passover: But What Is It?
Matzo crack is a Passover revelation the entire family will devour. It’s simple to make with endless recipe combinations via pantry ingredients you probably have on hand.
Quarantine Kitchen: See What The Pros Are Cooking During Coronavirus Social Distancing
See what the pros are cooking while safely social distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
Video
CBSN Bay Area
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
More TSA Screeners At Mineta San Jose Airport Under Coronavirus Quarantine
The TSA Screeners Union told KPIX that in addition to the three TSA screeners who tested positive for coronavirus, 43 of their coworkers had to be quarantined because they had contact with those three individuals.
San Francisco Int'l Airport To Open New 'SkyTerrace' Public Observation Deck
San Francisco International Airport is reopening their public observation deck, which has been closed for around 25 years, this Valentine's Day.
Passengers From Wuhan Halted From Flying To SFO Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
The Chinese government has shutdown the city of Wuhan for outbound travelers leaving the city due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to state-run media.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Bay Area
Watch Now
SLIDESHOW: California Officials Outline Steps To Ending Coronavirus Shelter Order
April 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
California
,
Coronavirus
,
Economic recovery
,
Gov. Gavin Newsom
,
shelter order
,
stay-at-home order
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.