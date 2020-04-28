



— A young Irish boy’s advice for people to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic is resonating around the world.

Jack Beattie, 9, of Donegal is an honorary sergeant of the Irish National Police Service, otherwise known as Garda Síochána Donegal, meaning “Guardians of the Peace.”

Beattie, who suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, was given his uniform two years ago, according to RTÉ Ireland.

Thanks to the Little Blue Heroes Foundation, a police nonprofit which supports families with children facing long-term illnesses, Beattie has even been given trips to Ireland’s police headquarters in Dublin.

While travel restrictions have limited Jack’s trips of late, he was happy to put on his Garda uniform to add his voice to appeals for people to keep up social distancing.

In a 23-second video posted on Facebook, Beattie urges residents to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak — advising people to only make trips “if it’s really necessary.”

“Stay in, stay safe And save lives,” he says.

The video has been shared more than 19,000 times since it was published April 17.