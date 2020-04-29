



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Bay Area health authorities are amending current shelter-in-place orders, allowing certain low-risk outdoor activities and outdoor businesses to resume.

It’s welcomed news for local golfers and the dozens of facilities that dot the landscape. According to guidelines released today by six Bay Area counties, golf can resume on May 4th with modified social distancing procedures and guidance from government officials.

“It’s a good day for golf,” said John Abendroth who is a board member for the Northern California PGA. “I think the golf courses could be ready to play in a matter of hours.”

Even though golf can return on Monday, courses are still in the early phases of gathering information on how to comply with new rules that will make the sport safer. It’s likely places will re-open gradually next week.

Napa County has allowed golf since April 22, but strictly for residents of the county. They limit group sizes to pairs and carts are not permitted. Abendroth expects the same kind of setup closer to home.

“One course I heard about today only lets you show up 30 minutes before your tee time,” he said. “The clubhouse facilities will not be available, the cups are turned upside-down so you don’t touch the flagstick.”

Golfers may also be asked to wear face covering during their round, and Abendroth was convinced the modified procedures will be pervasive “industry wide.”