MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed an amended resolution that further protects tenants from being evicted because of lost income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board adopted a resolution on March 24 that barred evictions due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The county’s amended resolution now aligns with state policy, which prohibits evictions prompted by the loss of income related to COVID-19 through May 31, and gives renters up to 90 days after the expiration of the resolution to repay back rent.

The resolution applies to all unincorporated areas of the county, its cities and towns. Landlords may seek payment of unpaid rent after the expiration of the local emergency but they may not charge late fees.

Supervisors Damon Connolly and Kate Sears said Tuesday that the amended ordinance balances the needs and concerns of tenants and landlords.

“It has underscored the importance we see in ongoing landlord communication and negotiation between landlords and tenants. We’ve actually built that expectation into this revised ordinance going forward,” Connolly said.

Sears said struggling tenants have asked for more time to pay back rent.

“We are really encouraging landlords and tenants to have conversations with each other and not start off on a polarized or antagonistic position,” Sears said.

“That ultimately is what is going to be the path forward, where landlords and tenants come up with repayment plans that may work well in the 90-day period or if they can agree, longer,” she said.

36 percent of Marin County’s residents are renters, according to the county’s Community Development Agency.