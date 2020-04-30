PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton were seeking the public’s help in locating a man who stole a donation jar with hundreds of dollars collected for an elementary school.
The incident happened on just after 5 a.m. on April 21 at the Valero gas station on Santa Rita Rd. and West Las Positas Blvd.
On Thursday the Pleasanton Police Department released security camera video of the suspect. On the video, the man is seen looking into the gas station’s convenience store from outside, apparently waiting for the right moment to run in, grab the donation jar, and run out.
The donation jar was meant for nearby Fairlands Elementary School.
The suspect appears to be in his late 40s or 50s, caucasian and clean-shaven, wearing a black hoodie under a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and black gloves.
Anyone with any information about the incident was asked to call Pleasanton Police at (925) 931-5100 and refer to case #20-14772
