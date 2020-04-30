



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Thursday announced the arrest of five suspects in connection with a late October shooting last year that left one victim dead and a second victim injured.

According to authorities, on Saturday, October 26 of last year at approximately 5:26 p.m., San Jose Police dispatch received a call about a shooting in the area of North 5th Street at East Santa Clara Street. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim, 67-year-old San Jose resident Wilmar Spikes, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. The second victim, who authorities did not identify, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrol officers located Suspect #1, 23-year-old San Jose resident Juan VelazquezTellez, in the area of the incident shortly after the shooting. He was subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder. Homicide detectives conducted an extensive follow-up investigation and identified four additional suspects in the shooting.

On November 6 of last year, Suspect #2, 25-year-old Israel Arroyo, and Suspect #3, 35-year-old Miles Guzman, both San Jose residents, were arrested in San Jose by the police department’s Covert Response Unit and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

On February 11, Suspect #4, 20-year-old San Jose resident Alberto Hernandez, was arrested by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office while he was appearing in Santa Clara County Superior Court on an unrelated case. Hernandez had an arrest warrant for conspiracy and was subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

On Thursday, the fifth and final suspect in the case, 29-year-old San Jose resident Samuel Arroyo, was arrested in San Jose by the police department’s MERGE Unit and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for conspiracy.

All five suspects remain in custody. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the organization.