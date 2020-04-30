SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a dog Thursday which came loose from its owner and charged at the deputy outside a hotel which has been converted into a city-sponsored COVID-19 shelter, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at the Hotel Whitcomb at 1231 Market St. in the city’s Mid-Market area.

At about 10 a.m., two deputy assigned to provide law enforcement security at the hotel responded to a loud argument at the hotel’s rear entrance. When they arrived, deputies saw a man with a dog having a heated argument with the facility’s security officer, the sheriff’s office said.

The dog became agitated and when the dog owner saw deputies arrive he began to argue with them, the sheriff’s office said. The dog broke loose and charged at the deputies, prompting one of the deputies to open fire on the dog, hitting it several times, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog ran away and the owner chased after it, followed by the deputies. The unidentified owner was eventually detained and was taken to county jail for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

The dog was taken to Animal Care and Control and its condition was not immediately known. No human were injured in the incident.

The San Francisco Police Department’s officer-involved shooting team and Sheriff Departments criminal investigation and internal affairs units were investigating the incident.