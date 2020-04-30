Rescan Reminder:If you use an over-the-air antenna to watch KBCW 44 for free, you'll need to rescan your set starting Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the first block of Brookdale Avenue.

Three male suspects got out of a sedan and started shooting at the victim, then got back in the vehicle and fled west on Brookdale, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and did not immediately release any description of the suspects as of Thursday morning.

