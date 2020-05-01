CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Apple’s next iOS update will help users wearing masks who can’t log onto their iPhones using facial recognition and enable contact tracing notifications during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In beta versions of the upcoming iOS 13.5, the phone will present users with a passcode screen if it detects a mask, according to Business Insider.
The passcode will appear sooner than it does under the current operating system, or users can just swipe up to reach the screen.
The update will also debut a contact tracing tool for COVID-19 exposure notifications from public health officials, as part of the company’s collaboration with Google.
The contact tracing technology will work on both Android and iOS devices, and according to Apple, will be available sometime in May.
