



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

COCKTAILS: MARGARITAS FOR CINCO DE MAYO

Get your margarita on for one of the Bay Area’s favorite days of the year celebrating Latin culture & cuisine: Cinco de Mayo. It’s actually a day to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862. Order your margaritas and join the May 5th party with these popular local restaurants.

FOOD: BOUDIN BAKERY

How about a hug of foodie love from San Francisco’s oldest bakery (since 1949).

Boudin Bakery is inviting you to enjoy a family supper for pick up or delivery. $25 for two or for four people $45.99. A loaf of sourdough will be donated to the SF/Marin Food Bank for every Crab Feast purchased with minimum of 500 donations of bread.

Family Meals can be ordered via delivery apps or here

SF/MARIN FOOD BANK

Please donate or volunteer.

https://www.sfmfoodbank.org/

KIDS: GOLDEN GATE PARK

San Francisco Parks is celebrating 150 years and inviting you to an online celebration with music & education . This coming week kids and parents can listen & learn with authors and musicians in a virtual way. Happy Birthday SF PARKS and our crown jewel GOLDEN GATE PARK.

Golden Gate Park 150th Birthday Website

MUSIC: HOT TRASH BAND

Enjoy a hopeful, heartfelt music video by Bay Area musician and producer Jay Bowman and Hot Trash Band.

Full of the “feel goods” it features cameos by Chef Hubert Keller, Comic Carrot Top, Jay and many more. This catchy anthem will get stuck in your head and leave you wanting more.

https://youtu.be/naLwVZUR6xA

SONG FOR A CAUSE: CAPTAIN TOM MOORE “YOU”LL NEVER WALK ALONE”

100 year old Captain Tom Moore has captured the hearts of a nation (the UK) and the world .

The hit song “YOU”LL NEVER WALK ALONE” with Capt.Moore and Michael Ball has raised more than 40 million dollars for health workers. Download the tune via iTunes and say thank you to those on the front lines.

https://youtu.be/LcouA_oWsnU

MUST WATCH: PUNK’D REBOOT

STAY ON THE SOFA and watch the rebook of Punk’d, the hidden camera–practical joke reality television series that first aired on MTV in 2003. Being “punk’d” referred to being the victim of a prank. The reboot of the series hosted by Chance the Rapper is now streaming on CBS owned service Quibi and new outtakes are available from today. Enjoy.

https://youtu.be/3awKJu7EN6I

TV: BLUE BLOODS

FRIDAY 10pm CBS

It’s the season 10 finale of one of TV’s top shows. Starring Kate Miller, Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck. Watch the drama unfold tonight on CBS as NY finest track down a drug dealer on the run.

CBS Blue Bloods Website

GIVE: WENDER WEIS FOR CHILDREN

Bay Area personalities of media, music and sport came together recently to bring hope and sparkles of wonder for the Wender Weis Foundation for children and the 49ers COVID-19 Relief Fund. I also had the joy of making a little cameo. Check out the video here.

https://wenderweis.org/

SPORT: QUARANTINE OLYMPICS

Families post fun sporting activities on TIK TOK. Join in with the toilet paper toss, sock slide challenge, sucking straw game & many more. #quarantineolympics videos on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/amp/tag/quarantineolympics

GIVEAWAY: NOMINATE A NURSE

Nominate your fave nurse for a gift package from F.GAVINA & SONS COFFEE COMPANY. $500 value care package – message me at liamsf@aol.com . Thank you GAVINA COFFEE.

https://www.gavina.com/

COOKING: DISHING WITH DRAG QUEENS

Join me every Saturday at 4pm on Instagram for weekly cooking segments with the world’s biggest Drag stars. Megastar HEKLINA will be getting baked with a super sexy cake. Aprons & wigs optional. Please join me on Instagram LIVE @liammayclem

Have a great weekend one and all.