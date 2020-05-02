SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden denies there’s any truth to the sexual assault allegation made by a former aide 27 years ago.

The former Vice President is on the hot seat addressing this issue in detail for the first time since the allegations surfaced weeks ago.

“Women have a right to be heard, and- and the press should rigorously investigate claims they make. I’ll always uphold that. I’ll always uphold that principle. But in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters. And in this case, the truth is the claims are false,” said Biden.

Soon after Biden appeared on national TV, supporters and critics in the Bay Area voiced their opinions reacting to his denial of Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault.

“The democrats have always said believe women. Now they’re not saying that since the shoe is on the other foot,” said Howard Epstein of the San Francisco Republican Party.

“I think Democrats are going to be heartened and glad Biden is addressing this with his own voice,” said Santa Clara County Democratic Party Chair Bill James.

With Biden facing more scrutiny, the debate has again quickly turned into whether there’s a double standard in how the media covers these kinds of accusations.

“What Biden is being accused doesn’t come close to what Trump was accused of doing. As for what Kavanaugh was facing, there’s a different standard for presidential candidates and supreme court nominees,” said KCBS Political Analyst Doug Sovern.

More than a dozen women have leveled allegations against President Donald Trump ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced multiple accusations during his confirmation hearings.

“He was all over the news for several weeks and every newspaper everyday day for weeks and weeks and weeks,” said Epstein.

“I think republicans have been let off much too easily. Vice President Biden sat down for an interview to be questioned at some length based on his statement. I have yet to see President Trump questioned on the many many allegations of sexual misconduct,” said James.

“If this is one woman with one allegation that can’t be proven, then Joe Biden probably comes out of this relatively unscathed,” said Sovern.