



TIBURON (CBS SF) — The Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation opened the first exhibition in its virtual gallery on Friday, a celebration of Chinese poetry carved into the walls of the immigration station’s detention barracks.

The exhibition, titled “Voices of Resilience,” features 22 of the more than 200 Chinese poems found on the walls of the facility in 1970. It also includes 33 contemporary poems submitted online by members of the public.

The foundation’s Operations Manager Russell Nauman and Executive Director Edward Tepporn curated the exhibit

“At a time when there are significantly increased reports of anti-Asian harassment and assaults related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it felt important to AIISF’s Board and Staff to continue to ensure that the histories and stories related to the immigrant detention at Angel Island are not forgotten,” Tepporn said.

The re-discovery of the poetry led to the facility’s designation as a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1997.

The exhibit will run through June 30 and can be viewed at aiisf.org/voicesofresilience.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed