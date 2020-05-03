OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating Jonathan Bandabaila, a 20-year-old who has not been seen since he left his home for a soccer game in May 2019.
Investigators said that on May 4 his 1998 silver Honda Accord was located parked and unoccupied on the San Mateo Bridge westbound
lanes.
He was last seen wearing grey soccer warm up gear and was reported to be in good mental and physical condition and has no prior history of being reported missing.
Bandabaila is described as being an African American male, 5’7, 175 pounds, medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Bandabaila’s whereabouts were asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
