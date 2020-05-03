SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was dead and suspect in custody for driving under the influence following an early morning, three-vehicle collision Sunday, San Jose authorities said.

San Jose police said officers responded at around 12:13 a.m. to reports of a vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Branham.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2006 Nissan Murano, driven by a 32-year-old male, was traveling northbound on Almaden Expressway.

As the Nissan traveled through the intersection against a red light, it collided with a 2004 Hyundai Tiburon, traveling westbound on Branham Lane. The impact caused the Hyundai to collide with a 2019 Tesla that was stopped at the intersection.

San Jose police said the adult male driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult male driver of the Tesla was not injured.

The Nissan driver suffered non-life- threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Once medically released, the driver of the Nissan will be booked into Santa Clara County Jail for vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

This was the City’s 17th fatal collision of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michal O’Brien of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.