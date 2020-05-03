SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A knife attack that left one man dead early Sunday led to the fatal officer-involved shooting of the suspect in a violent confrontation near a homeless encampment in San Jose, authorities said.

San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted about the incident on Sunday morning.

“We are working an officer involved shooting in the area of Julian/Autumn,” the chief posted. “Officers responded to a “Person being stabbed” call in the middle of the street. Both the suspect and the stabbing victim are deceased. Officers are uninjured.”

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the encounter took place around 8 a.m. near Julian Street and Autumn Parkway north of the SAP Center.

Officers reportedly came upon a man stabbing another man near a homeless encampment along the Guadalupe River Trail.

At some point, the paper reported, the stabbing suspect turned toward officers and they opened fire, killing him. The victim of the stabbing attack also died of his wounds.

No other details were immediately available. It was the second officer-involved shooting over the last 72 hours in San Jose.

On Friday evening, officers contacted a male suspect in the area of N. King Road and Duffy Way in San Jose. The suspect attempted to flee on foot and a chase ensued.

According to police, the suspect drew a firearm and one of the pursuing officers fired at least one shot. Neither of the officers or the suspect was injured. The suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing. The officer who discharged his weapon was placed on routine paid administrative leave.

The San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting the criminal investigation. The case is also being monitored by the San Jose Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer and Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.