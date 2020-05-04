Comments
REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – One person died late Monday afternoon when they were hit by a train in Redwood City, Caltrain officials said.
The victim was struck at about 4 p.m. by Caltrain No. 156, which was heading south. The victim was on the tracks at the Main Street crossing just south of the Redwood City Caltrain station.
Around four people were on board as well as three bicycles. No one on the train was injured. The fatality is the third on Caltrain tracks this year.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.