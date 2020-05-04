SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While San Francisco Bay Area residents have been required to wear face coverings in stores for more than a week, Costco has announced it would be strictly enforcing the requirement at all its stores beginning on Tuesday.

As of May 5th, the company issued a statement saying: “All Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times while at Costco.”

The only exception will be children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.

“We believe this is the right thing to do under the current circumstances,” said Craig Jelinek, President and CEO, Costco Wholesale, in a prepared statement. “Although some may disagree with this policy or question its effectiveness, we’re choosing to err on the side of safety in our shopping environments. Costco has continued to operate during this crisis as an essential business in all of our communities, and our employees are on the front lines.”

The food wholesaler was also putting into place some other new restrictions. They include: