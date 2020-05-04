



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A nonprofit is providing frontline workers in the Bay Area with tasty meals and keeping local restaurants afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea by the nonprofit “Off Their Plate” is simple. It raises money to give directly to a local restaurant, and that restaurant cooks and delivers food to nearby healthcare workers that need it most.

San Francisco-based bakery Tartine is just one of the many restaurants involved. So far, it has delivered more than 1,000 meals to 10 hospitals and clinics in the Bay Area.

“I hope that we can continue to do this because even though it is needed most now I still think that it is really important to provide for people who are in the hospitals and taking care of the people who need it most,” said Nico Pena of Tartine Manufactory in San Francisco. “So if we can keep that going somehow that would be super important.”

Every $100 raised feeds up to ten healthcare workers and gives back three working hours to restaurants.

The organization has already raised $3 million in donations.

Off Their Plate is also feeding workers in other cities across the country, including Boston, New York and Los Angeles, according to their website.