



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As if DNice hasn’t already done his share to make this COVID-19 lockdown bearable with Club Quarantine on Instagram, now he’s teaming up with San Francisco-based app Houseparty to DJ what may be the biggest prom night party ever for the Class of 2020.

House Party Prom is happening May 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. DNice will be headlining, along with IG influencer Zack Bia. The hashtag is #HousepartyProm.

Faithful followers remember the first night DNice opened Club Quarantine on IG, from high atop his aerie in NYC, and made it clear we could dance our way through this mess. Everyone was in the house, from Diddy, Halle, Marky Mark Wahlberg, to Bernie Sanders, Snoop, Michelle Obama and all our non famous friends. More than 100,000 were in the room, and the next night, tens of thousands more joined in.

According to GQ, it was a “a moment of communion through music so pure that it’s already achieved a were you there? status that may define this cultural moment.”

That was March. Now it’s darn near June and we’re still dancing with DNice, and so will the Class of 2020.

According to the House Party, promgoers should download the free app, and once open, they can pull DNice’s performance into their own private prom party, pick themes, take prom photos, and “dance the night away.”

DNice says he plans to take Club Quarantine across the country once this pandemic is over, but for now, we’re happy to hole up with him at home.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020, and much love to DNice for giving them a night to remember. If you don’t already, follow him on IG. His handle is @dnice.

CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer Bay Sunday, Black Renaissance and host of Black Renaissance. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.