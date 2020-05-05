SAN JOSE (KPIX) — When government offices shut down because of the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, it also shut down a lot of wedding plans. But on Tuesday, love conquered all as the first remote online marriage ceremony in California during the COVID-19 era happened in the South Bay.

KPIX 5 spoke with the happy couple minutes after they made it official before a handful of family and friends, many of them joining from India. Love and Sarita Singhal are now the first couple in the state to get married via Zoom.

It’s an “I do” unlike any we’ve seen here in California.

Love and Sarita Singhal’s ceremony was officiated by Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

“We never expected this to be a first thing. We just wanted to get married and the fact that it’s happening for the first time in California, it just makes it a little bit special for us. Also it’s a memorable thing for us,” said Love Singhal.

The two met in 2016 on an Indian matrimonial website. They relied on Skype during much of their long distance relationship.

“I waited for a long time, and finally the time came. So now I’m with him, so now I’m feeling really great,” said Sarita Singhal.

The two were originally supposed to get married on March 19 in Santa Clara county’s wedding chapel. But the shelter-in-place order forced them to postpone it, and flight restrictions meant their parents couldn’t attend.

Tonight, they danced to their favorite Ed Sheeren song, before a handful of family and friends. Many of them joined the Zoom video call from India.

The Singhals also shared a cake the two made in their San Jose apartment.

“There are a lot of negative things in the world right now, in the life. And we have to find anything which is positive and we have stick to it. Try to get to it, get there and don’t wait, and just do it,” said Love Singhal.

As far as their honeymoon, the Singhals had planned to go on a cruise to Mexico, but it was canceled. So they say they’ll think of a new destination for when traveling becomes more safe.