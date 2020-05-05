SAN JOSE (KPIX) – San Jose police kept a strong presence in the parking lots around the intersection of King and Story Roads.

For the most of the day, there were only shoppers and a few vendors selling COVID-19 masks, fruit and flags.

“Other years, it was a lot more lively,” said fruit vendor Alejandro Reyes. “This year it’s been calm.”

But that was not the case on Sunday afternoon when thousands of cars and people jammed up the streets and parking lots between the East Side and Downtown San Jose, some doing burnouts. They all were ignoring shelter in place orders and social distancing guidelines.

“We’re not going to give away the tactics that we’re going to do, but we have teams ready to go to disperse crowds if needed,” said Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

He said his officers will be ready in case there’s a repeat Tuesday.

But Chief Garcia said officers will only enforce what he called “public safety issues” not violations of the health order.

“You’ve got individuals that are being released out of jail and out of custody for major type crimes. To expect police to go into crowds to give citations and make arrestes based on the public safety order is not very credible. It’s not going to happen,” Garcia said.

Despite the Sunday afternoon crowds, it one of the most low-key Cinco de Mayos in memory.

Many consider cruising the streets to be a cultural tradition and a family outing.

“Twenty years ago, this is where I met my wife,” said Ricky Torrez, of San Jose.

Ricky and Paula Torrez met on a Cinco de Mayo cruise night. They’re now married with three kids.

They plan to celebrate and socially distance as a family cruising in their SUV.

“We’re going to be out, but we’re going to do it the right way. Just stay in your own car and wave and you can do all that,” said Paula Torrez.