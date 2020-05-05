



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man who was fatally shot in the Eastmont district in East Oakland last Friday afternoon was a banker who had three children and was expecting his fourth child in August, according to his friends.

Miles Armstead, 44, was the man who was fatally shot in the 7500 block of Ney Avenue at about 1:48 p.m. last Friday, according to a GoFundMe account that’s been set up to provide money for his former wife and their three children.

Oakland police also confirmed on Tuesday that Armstead was the victim and previously said Jamal Thomas, 43, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Thomas is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail but hasn’t yet been charged for the shooting.

Court records indicate that a misdemeanor charge of making criminal threats was filed against Thomas on Feb. 28 and he entered a not guilty plea that same day.

The fundraising account for Armstead’s family, which is at www.gofundme.com/f/miles-armstead-family-fund, says that he was a wealth management banker at Fremont bank and his children are a high school sophomore, a sixth-grader and a fourth-grader in Oakland public schools.

The account says Armstead and his wife were divorced but both were active co-parents of their children and she needs financial help because he was “basically the sole breadwinner” for the family.

The site had raised $44,000 of its $50,000 goal as of about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The GoFundMe site says Armstead “has always wanted the best for his children and has worked hard to provide for them.”

The site also says Armstead “was a passionate and devoted soccer coach of his son’s teams” and was a soccer referee and a parent volunteer on school field trips.