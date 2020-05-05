Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) – Fremont police were investigating an armed home invasion robbery in broad daylight, involving suspects wearing masks, on Tuesday.
It happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of Laurel Canyon Court.
A pair of armed, masked men entered the home through a side door in the garage, and ordered the owner to lie the floor as they ransacked his bedroom, according to police. The suspects took jewelry and cash and fled in an car driven by a third suspect, waiting outside.
The suspects were described as African American males, in their 20s, wearing track suits and masks, according to police.
The owner was not harmed. Police were asking anyone with information to contact Fremont Police Department Investigations at 510-790-6900.
