



NAPA (CBS SF) — New video released by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday shows a dashcam video of the fatal deputy shooting of a robbery suspect pointing a shotgun after being cornered following a vehicle chase.

Video from a deputy’s camera shows 24-year-old Brandan Reid Nylander waving the shotgun at deputies as he stepped out of a car after being pulled over in front of a locked fence near the Napa County Airport. A deputy shot at Nylander twice and missed.

The suspect can then be seen walking toward the front of the car with his hands up when he was shot and killed by Deputy Greg Lee.

WARNING: Graphic video of suspect shooting https://youtu.be/tpniBbj3kOA

Investigators say they believe Nylander may have been suicidal.

Nylander was suspected of stealing ammunition from a Walmart on Lincoln Ave. Friday, using a hammer to break a glass case and steal ammunition and then throwing the hammer at an employee before driving away from the store.

Dheriff’s deputies spotted his car on Highway 29 near Highway 221 began chasing him.

An investigation was being conducted by Napa County Sheriff’s detectives along with the major crimes task force.