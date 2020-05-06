SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A San Francisco resident was arrested following the stabbing of two people in Santa Clara, a man and his 16-year-old daughter.
The double stabbing happened early Tuesday morning at around 2:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Homestead Road in Santa Clara, according to police.
Arriving officers found a 58-year-old man and his 16-year old daughter with stabbing injuries. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Santa Clara police identified the suspect as Henry Gregory Jones Jr., 37, of San Francisco, who investigators said was acquainted with both victims. Police located Jones in San Francisco at around 12:15 p.m. and arrested him.
The attack was characterized as an isolated incident.
Jones was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bill Lutz at 408-615-4814.
