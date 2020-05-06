SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — One person was dead and another hospitalized early Wednesday after a car careened out of control on Highway 880 in San Leandro and slammed into rocks piled along side the roadway, authorities said.
CHP Sgt. Ted Montez said his agency got a call reporting the crash in the freeway’s northbound lanes just north of Marina Blvd. at about 1:08 a.m.
“We received a call of a single car accident with possible people ejected,” he said.
When officers arrived, they discovered a badly damaged vehicle with one occupant ejected and suffering from fatal injuries. A second person was rushed to a local hospital with what Montez described as “major injuries.” The person’s condition was unknown.
The identity of the crash victim also was not released.
Montez said it was too early to tell if drugs, alcohol or excessive speed led to the vehicle careening off the freeway and into the pile of large rocks.
Multiple lanes of northbound I-880 were closed for several hours. No further information was immediately available.
