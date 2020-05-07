SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire season is just around the corner and with temperatures Thursday soaring into the 90’s in parts of the Bay Area, the fire danger kicked up a notch.

Last month, firefighters extinguished several grass fires in the East Bay, including one that was more than 130 acres. Firefighters say putting in the work now to get rid of dry, tall grass is what homeowners need to do to be prepared.

In Thursday’s heat, Charlie Tomacci of Alamo Oak Tilling Company was revving up his tractor, tilling weeds, and getting fire-ready. Overgrown grass can’t be higher than three inches in the San Ramon Valley and Tomacci been clearing one to three properties each day.

“This is the busiest month. If you do it too early, there’s still moisture on the ground and you probably have to do it twice,” said Tomacci.

Parts of the Bay Area are already experiencing a moderate to severe drought.

“The bad news here is we are approaching mid-May and we have an awful lot of dry vegetation which is drying and getting ready to be fuel for wildfires to come,” said Steve Hill, spokesperson for Contra Costa Fire Department.

“The good news is we haven’t had the vegetation grow as densely or as tall as it did last year,” said Hill.

Last October, firefighters say defensible space made the difference in saving several homes in Lafayette that destroyed a building near tennis courts, which was farther away from the origin of the fire.

“We are asking homeowners to protect their properties abating weed, creating defensible space around their properties so that they can buy firefighters the time to get in there when a wildfire does emerge to protect them, their families and neighbors from structure fires that happen all too often,” said Hill.

California has seen five of the deadliest wildfires over the last three years, and seven of the most destructive wildfires in state history. Even during the pandemic, CalFire crews have been working on controlled burns to lessen the chance of a larger wildfire.

“On days like today when it’s this hot, there are no prescribed burns. It’s too dangerous,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Amy Head.

“We need everyone to be ultra vigilant in outdoor activities for careless things that could start a wildfire,” said Hill.

Despite the high temperatures, there were no public safety power shut-offs planned for the coming week, according to PG&E officials.