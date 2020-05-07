



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus And Health

Stress From COVID-19 Concerns Visiting Many In Strange Dreams

BERKELEY — As people try to keep the coronavirus out of their bodies, psychologists say it is weighing heavily on their minds and — not surprisingly — is showing up in their subconscious when they dream. New Zealander Sharon Lyon is visiting family in Berkeley, but with the ongoing pandemic, it hasn’t been a very restful stay. “I’ve only just started to sleep in the last five days. I’m, like, processing what’s going on,” Lyon said. There is a lot to worry about these days. But when we sleep, our minds don’t stop working, according to Berkeley clinical psychologist Dr. Alan Siegel. Read More

CA Health Experts Expect Spike In COVID-19 Cases During ‘Phase 2’ Of Reopening

SAN FRANCISCO — With California on the verge of allowing some businesses to operate again during phase 2 of the the governor’s plan to reopen, health experts anticipate a spike in the spread of coronavirus. “Hospitalization numbers improved over the last day, so did ICU numbers,” says Governor Gavin Newsom. “They actually both went down 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.” Citing those encouraging numbers the governor is moving towards some loosening of state’s shelter in place rules. The question many are asking: will phase two bring more infections? Read More

Asymptomatic Inmate At Martinez Jail Tests Positive For COVID-19

MARTINEZ — An inmate at the Martinez Detention Facility has tested positive for the coronavirus during a proactive, asymptomatic testing of the jail population, according to health authorities. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) said the unidentified inmate was booked into the facility on Tuesday and was placed in isolation after having tested positive. County health workers are conducting a contact tracing investigation to find close contacts of the inmate in order to place them under quarantine and be tested. In March, CCHS began testing people with COVID-19 symptoms as they were booked into the jail, with inmates who tested positive being put into clinical isolation. Read More

Chinese Manufacturer To Refund $247 Million To California For Masks After Missing Federal Deadline

SACRAMENTO — California will be refunded $247 million it paid to a Chinese company under a major deal for protective masks after the company failed to meet a deadline for federal certification of the masks, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Wednesday. Newsom announced the contract last month to fanfare, saying California had inked a nearly $1 billion deal for 200 million protective masks per month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most were set to be tight-fitting N-95 respirator masks, while the rest would be looser-fitting surgical masks. Millions of the surgical masks already arrived, but the company missed an April 30 deadline outlined in the contract for certification of the N95 masks by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Read More

Coronavirus Reopening

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Hints At Slow Phase 2 Re-Opening Roll Out

SAN FRANCISCO — Gov. Gavin Newsom is on the verge of announcing new guidelines for opening businesses, but it appears the San Francisco Mayor London Breed is signalling that it may happen a bit more slowly in her city than the rest of the state. “The numbers are still going up, the number of deaths are still going up, and we have not lowered the curve,” Breed said at her Wednesday briefing, indicating San Francisco has not seen a significant enough downturn in COVID-19 benchmarks for the health order to relax very much. All of California awaits the new so-called Phase 2 guidelines that Newsom said he he will lay out Thursday which will go into effect on Friday. Read More

Newsom Critical Of Yuba, Sutter Counties Defying Stay At Home Order

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom has delivered a pointed rebuke to two rural California counties that defied the state’s stay-at-home order and allowed many retail businesses to reopen, saying they are “making a big mistake” and endangering public health. Newsom left it up to officials in Yuba and Sutter counties to “do the right thing,” which he didn’t specify but clearly meant to craft a public health plan that aligns with state requirements he’ll reveal Thursday. That would mean closing some businesses that opened Monday. Yuba and Sutter counties could test how far Newsom is willing to go to enforce his stay-at-home order. He has generally preferred to rely on pressure from local governments and residents for compliance, but that may not work this time. Read More

San Francisco Announces Tenderloin Plan Following Lawsuit Over ‘Deplorable’ Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials with the City of San Francisco announced a plan to address worsening conditions in the Tenderloin during the coronavirus pandemic, following a lawsuit calling for the cleanup of “deplorable conditions” and removal of a growing homeless encampment. Mayor London Breed announced the plan to improve conditions in the neighborhood, focusing on the most impacted 13 blocks, with a goal of expanding to the other 36 blocks in the district. “We are committed to ensuring our most vulnerable neighbors are safe and have access to the resources they need to stay healthy during this public health crisis,” Breed said in a statement. Read More

COVID-19 Commute Times Could Double If Bay Area Ditches Public Transit For Cars

SAN FRANCISCO — The traditional rush hour has turned into ‘Friday night light’ on Bay Area roads and highways since the coronavirus shelter in place order. But when cities reopen, drivers may be dealing with pandemic-sized commute times if too many people ditch public transit and drive their cars instead, according to a study. In San Francisco, the average commute time could more than double, the most dramatic increase in the country. In fact, San Francisco fared worse than any other city in the study, because so many rely on public transit, according to researchers. After weeks of sheltering in place, avoiding large gatherings and public spaces, workers may steer clear of BART and other means of public transportation, for fear of contracting COVID-19. Read More

Experts Call For Halting Permanent School Closures In California During Coronavirus Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of public health experts, along with parents and teachers are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to halt permanent school closures during the duration of the coronavirus crisis. The group is calling on Newsom to issue an executive action until the health crisis is over. At least 16 schools in six school districts statewide are slated to be closed or merged. Meanwhile, dozens more schools are set to be co-located with charter schools. While all public schools are closed for the current school year, Newsom has called for greater social distancing if students are able to return to campuses in the fall. Read More

Coronavirus Stay At Home

Santa Clara County Brings A Halt To Car Parade Celebrations

SAN JOSE — Birthday parties and graduation celebrations look much differently during these times of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. Some people have turned to parades of cars as a safe alternative. In Santa Clara County, health officials are asking people to find other ways to celebrate life’s milestones than getting in a car and driving by someone’s house. Videos of car parades are a common sight on social media. People waving signs out the window, drivers honking horns, even people standing up, screaming through the sunroof. It’s an improvised way to celebrate with loved ones during a time of social distancing. Read More

Renegade East Bay Barber Skirts Shutdown, Cuts Hair In His Garage

PLEASANTON — One barber in the East Bay isn’t waiting for health officials to give the OK to open his business. He has taken matters into his own hands and is running an underground shop out of his garage. It could be happening In a garage near you. These so-called “backdoor barbers” and are making a living on the down low. The man KPIX 5 spoke with on the condition he remain anonymous said he sees four or five people a day. He claims he is just cutting hair for “family members.” Apparently, he has a lot of family. The barber said he was getting low on money and it was a necessity to work. Read More

Menlo Park Art Gallery Defies Shelter-In-Place Order

MENLO PARK — An art gallery in San Mateo County is defying the shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic, reopening its doors to customers. Art Ventures Gallery reopened over the weekend and is expected to open again Wednesday, with limited hours. Owner Katharina Powers has made some adjustments to how she runs her business, by requiring everyone entering to wear masks. Powers has also created a one-way walking system both into and out of the store. The owner said she has received both positive and negative responses. Meanwhile, Powers is urging other Bay Area galleries to do the same. Read More

Coronavirus Testing

Gov. Newsom Announces New Testing Site Tool, Expanded Workers’ Compensation

SACRAMENTO — Keeping Californians working with confidence as they increasingly begin to return to a reopening economy was the focus of two new announcements by Gov. Gavin Newsom. During his daily press briefing on Wednesday, Newsom said the state health department’s COVID-19 website now features a link to find testing sites across the state. The tool allows users to enter their zip codes and be presented with testing sites in their area. Newsom said California was evolving its testing strategy to target populations that have not have ready access to testing, noting that the expanded testing was an essential part of the plan to reopen sectors and regional parts of the state with modifications. Read More

San Francisco Testing Sites Hit High Following KPIX 5 Reports On Lagging Process

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco has ramped up its testing at two popup testing sites following KPIX 5 reports that the number of people being tested for the coronavirus in the city daily was falling far short of capacity. According to the city’s Department of Public Health, Tuesday saw the largest day of testing for CityTestSF since the service began, with 700 people tested for COVID-19 at its two locations on the Embarcadero at Piers 30 and 32 and at 7th St. in the South of Market area. “I am glad that people are starting to take advantage of this option, but we … must still do more,” city Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said Wednesday. Colfax added that officials have also began routine testing of Laguna Honda nursing home staff and residents. Read More

Coronavirus Business Impact

San Francisco’s Castro District Businesses, Already Struggling, Facing Dire Straits During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Some businesses in San Francisco’s Castro District might not be able to hold on long enough through the coronavirus pandemic to get back to full operation. On Castro Street, the Pride flags are still flying, but instead of being flanked by throngs of people, the flags are decorating boarded-up storefronts. The neighborhood hasn’t been this quiet since the height of the AIDS epidemic. There’s concern about the soul of the neighborhood – the small businesses – getting stripped away. “I’m concerned with the Castro Theatre, how they’re able to continue operating,” said Daniel Bergerac, the co-owner of Mud Puppy’s pet grooming service. Read More

Kincade Fire Cleanup Deadline Extended Due To Shelter-In-Place

SANTA ROSA — The deadline for removal and cleanup of debris on properties affected by the Kincade Fire in 2019 has been extended from May 15 to Aug. 1, Sonoma County officials announced this week. Many property owners who submitted applications and site work plans experienced delays in completing the debris cleanup because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders. Property owners whose homes or structures were destroyed by the Kincade Fire had until Jan. 31 to submit an application and site work plan for the debris removal. Read More

Uber To Lay Off 3,700 Workers, CEO To Waive Salary Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — In a world where the coronavirus pandemic has turned social distancing into a new way of life, companies whose business models bank on people’s willingness to share their personal space are now struggling. San Francisco-based Uber said Wednesday it’s cutting 3,700 full-time workers, or about 14% of its workforce, as people fearful of infection either stay indoors or try to limit contact with others to minimize risk when they do venture out. Rival Lyft and home-sharing service Airbnb have also announced cuts because of falling usage. The layoffs and related costs like severance will cost about $20 million for Uber, which had already imposed a hiring freeze. Read More

Expect Slow Economic Recovery From Coronavirus Pandemic’s Devastating Financial Impact

SACRAMENTO — With stores, businesses and restaurants shuttered and record filings for unemployment, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday swatted down any hopes that California would quickly rebound from the economic cloud cast over the state by the coronavirus outbreak. During his daily update, Newsom laid out the numbers of those seeking help from the state after losing their jobs and likened them to the nation’s Great Depression. State revenues have “fallen off a cliff,” Newsom said, noting that unemployment claims in California have jumped past the 4 million mark in just seven weeks. Read More

California Ranchers Say Pandemic Straining Processing, Distribution Of Beef

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California is not likely to suffer a beef shortage as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic but the industry’s processing plants and distribution chain are already heavily strained, a group of cattle ranchers and grocers said Wednesday. California has nearly 14,000 ranches and is the country’s fifth-largest beef producer. However, with restaurants, stadiums and other food-serving venues shuttered or operating on a limited scale for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, ranchers say there could be a bottleneck to process and distribute beef. “There’s no shortage. There’s lots of meat,” said Oroville cattle rancher and California Cattle Council Chair Dave Daley. “The challenge is we have very limited processing facilities to get that to the consumer.” Read More

San Francisco Extends Property Tax Deadline, City Hall To Reopen For Payments

SAN FRANCISCO — The property tax deadline for San Francisco residents has been extended to May 15 and City Hall, which has been closed to the public per the stay-home order, will reopen for in-person payments for three days. The new deadline for San Francisco residents is the second and final extension, according to the office of Treasurer Jose Cisneros. Last month, Cisneros announced the deadline had been moved from the original date of April 10 to May 4 in order to alleviate financial burdens for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The new May 15 deadline reflects the extension of the city’s stay home order – extended through at least May 31. Read More

Walnut Creek Approves Cuts In Face Of Pandemic Economic Shortfalls

WALNUT CREEK — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Walnut Creek City Council has approved $6.5 million in spending cuts and moved to use $3.6 million in reserve funds to close a projected $10 million budget gap for the fiscal year that ends June 30. The cuts will come from a variety of places, including delays in hiring, redirecting money from existing capital projects, restricting city purchases to essential ones only and suspending travel and training expenses. City staff projects a $13 million loss of revenue, moving the city from a $3 million surplus to a projected $10 million general fund deficit for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Read More

Coronavirus And Sports

Golden Gate Fields To Resume Live Horse-Racing Beginning May 14

BERKELEY — Golden Gate Fields will resume live horse racing on May 14 after receiving provisional approval Wednesday from public health officials in Alameda County. The track, which straddles the Berkeley-Albany border, temporarily suspended racing on April 2 at the order of county public health officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Los Alamitos in Orange County is the only track in California where live racing has been allowed, albeit without fans. Racing will resume at Golden Gate without spectators. Protocols are still being finalized with county officials and will be released in the coming days, along with the schedule of races. Read More