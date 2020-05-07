



GILROY (KPIX 5) — The owners of a donut shop in Gilroy are feeling the love from their community, after a fundraiser to support the family business raises tens of thousands of dollars.

Gilroy Donut House on First Street has seen an explosion in business, after a customer noticed the father working while undergoing dialysis. Meanwhile, the mother was working while recovering from a stroke. Both parents are carrying on while their daughter is terminally ill.

Jeffrey Hok, their son, said they’re suddenly selling out of donuts as fast as they can make them.

“I don’t know what we did to deserve all this. It’s crazy,” Hok said Wednesday. “I always looked at us as some kind of donut shop, we just sold donuts to people. After all this, I can’t say that anymore more really.”

A GoFundMe account was also set up to help the family. As of Thursday morning, more than 1,300 people have contributed $78,000 to the fundraiser.