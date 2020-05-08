OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Delta Air Lines, one of the nation’s largest carriers, announced Friday it would suspend service to Oakland International Airport as air traffic has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said service to Oakland and nine other U.S. airports would be suspended starting Wednesday through at least the end of September. All affected destinations are in metropolitan areas served by multiple airports.

“The safety of our employees and customers remains our primary focus as we navigate these challenges together,” said Sandy Gordon, the airline’s senior vice president of domestic airport operations. “By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines.”

Other affected airports include Chicago Midway, Burbank, Long Beach, T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island, Westchester County and Stewart International in New York, Akron-Canton in Ohio, Manchester in New Hampshire and Newport News/Williamsburg in Virginia.

Delta announced that affected customers will be able to change their flight without a fee and have the flexibility to travel before September 2022.

The airline said it is reducing their domestic capacity by 80 percent and international capacity by 90 percent in the second quarter. Delta has proposed suspending service to another nine cities served by multiple airports, which is under review by the Department of Transportation.