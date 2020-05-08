



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD: CLASSES FOR MAMA

Give Mom the gift of a virtual cooking class by non profit 18 Reasons in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Your marvelous mom can enjoy the classes online every week via the 18 Reasons Instagram page or web site. Please ALSO consider a donation to 18 reasons and help them teach food & nutrition classes to those who need it most especially right NOW in the most challenging of times.

https://18reasons.org/

FOOD FOR OTHERS: SF MARIN FOOD BANK

Bay Area food banks also need your support now more than ever. Consider a donation or signing up as a volunteer and help those most in need during this pandemic. Your giving will have an impact for good.

https://www.sfmfoodbank.org/

FOOD MASK: By SPA RADIANCE

Give mama the gift of a Food Mask. Tell mom to go to the fridge and utilize ingredients there to make into a facemask. You’ll be amazed to learn what you can do with Greek yoghurt and honey or granola and strawberries. Join SPA RADIANCE owner Angelina for regular tuitions via her page on Instgram @SpaRadiance She also joins me every Friday at 2pm on my page on Instagram @liammayclem

FOOD: FRIDAY SANDWICH SPECIAL BY IKES

The King of Cali sandwiches IKE SHEHADEH is offering up a weekly Friday SANDWICH SPECIAL for just $5 at many stores around the Bay plus FREE delivery. You may want to treat Mom to the Hot Mama Huda with Halal chicken, buffalo wing sauce, ranch & provolone & Ike’s special dirty sauce! Order via web of your fave food delivery app.

http://www.loveandsandwiches.com/locations/

FUN: DISHING WITH DRAG STARS

Join me for a new weekly Food Show featuring the world’s biggest DRAG STARS. We kick off this Saturday at 4pm with DRAG MEGASTAR “HEKLINA”. Please sign up for the show via RUSHTIX. It’s FREE but tips for the drag stars are encouraged.

https://rushtix.com/events/dishing-with-drag-queens/

Instagram @heklina

LEARN: WINE FOR MARVELOUS MOM

Learn about wine and the best way to pair it with good food with weekly classes by winemaker JEAN CHARLES- BOISSET.

Mama will love the alchemy classes by JCB – the master behind all BOISSET wine brands.

Sign up via JCBCOLLECTION.com or visit his Instagram page for weekly show schedule and a party on your palate.

GIFT: STAR GREETING FOR MOM

Send Mom a celebrity Mother’s Day message via celebrity greetings app CAMEO.

Order personal greetings by the famous & infamous from music, sport, film, stage & TV for a fee of course.

Sugar Ray sings for his supper or $99, Debbie Gibson offers music greetings for $195, Chuck Norris scowls for $300 and Kaitlin Jenner comes with a hefty tag at $2500. Give Mom the gift of a star studded greeting, for it will make her day.

https://www.cameo.com/

PODCAST: TDM HAS THE 90210

Famous Canadians and long time friends Terry David Mulligan and Jason Priestley reconnect for this latest edition of Mulligan’s stew. As TDM puts it – “here you get the full Brandon”.

INSTAGRAM @TerryDavidMulligan

POETRY IN MOTION: BY BBC ANNOUNCER

This one from the “cool” file. Have your words brought to life by way of Your Poem A Day by BBC announcer David Vickery.

Take a look at YourPoem ADay on You Tube and see how David Vickery brings poems to life in his daily feature.

David is looking for new poems to make us smile, written in the time of Lockdown.

I wrote one titled “Mum” as my Mum, Maureen is on my mind much this weekend.

Thanks David for this awesome opportunity giving voice to poetry and those who fear public speaking during this era of sheltering in place. Send your words to: yourpoemaday@icloud.com

ON THE COUCH: BILLIONS ON TV

Invest some time on sofa this weekend and watch BILLIONS. Showtime’s rip-roaring financial drama has, over the course of four successful seasons, devilishly skirted the line between Shakespearian epic and billionaire fantasy soap opera. Season 5 is a couple shows in but available to stream when you want to watch on your schedule.

Download or stream via @appleTV

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY for this Sunday to all the Mamas, Moms & Mums.

Cheers, Liam

Liam’s List premieres Fridays on KPIX AM News. The list is also available to download in a podcast via iTunes and @kcbsradio.com

Follow Liam:

@liammayclem on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter .

