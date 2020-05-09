SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old surfer was killed Saturday when he was attacked by a shark while surfing at Manresa State Beach, about five miles west of Watsonville, the California Department of Parks and Recreation said.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s personnel were called at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to the state parks beach, about a mile south of the main parking lot. A 26-year-old man had been attacked by an “unknown shark species,” State Parks said in a news release.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following State Parks protocol, the water off of Manresa State Beach one mile south and north of where the surfer was attacked will be closed for five days, reopening Thursday.

There have been at least two other fatal shark attacks along the Northern California coast since 1984. Both involved divers.

On Sept. 15, 1985, 28-year-old Omar Conger who was attacked at Pigeon Point while Conger was diving with a friend.

Authorities said Conger was bitten from behind and pulled underwater. His friend was able to pull him to shore, but he died at short time later. It has later determined the shark involved was a 15-16 foot great white shark.

On August 15, 2004, 50-year-old Randy Fry was killed while diving for abalone near Kibeseliah Rock in Mendocino County. He was diving with a friend at the time. His body was recovered three days later. Authorities determined he had been attacked by a 17-foot great white shark.

