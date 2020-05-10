



HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol released dramatic helicopter video Sunday of the rescue from a cave of a couple who became trapped by rising water along the San Mateo County coastline.

The drama began at sunset on Thursday near the Ritz Carlton on the coastline in Half Moon Bay. Even though their cell signal was weak, the couple was able to call 911 as the rising ocean forced them into a cave.

Click on the video below to watch the rescue.

Just after 9:15 p.m., firefighters with Coastside Fire Protection District arrived and set up a rope system from the top of the bluff to back up the rescue swimmer from California State Parks.

The CHP brought in a helicopter and the Pillar Point Harbor Master arrived with a rescue vessel. They both provided backup, light, and safety for the rescue swimmer.

The swimmer was able to reach the two people, and rescued them one by one using a paddleboard, bringing them to the beach by swimming several hundred yards in open water. A dramatic feat captured on the video.

They were medically evaluated by firefighter/paramedics on the beach.

“This is a great reminder that the ocean is powerful, and people should be aware of the changing tides,” Cal Fire officials said in a release.