FREMONT (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Monday announced that a bat found in the Cherry/Guardino area of Fremont last week has tested positive for rabies.

Fremont police issued the announcement Monday evening that a Mexican free-tailed bat found in Fremont on Thursday tested positive for the disease. That day, Alameda County Vector Control personnel responded to call at a residence in the area of Guardino Drive and Walnut Avenue and retrieved a live bat from a balcony.

Alameda County Vector Control took possession of the bat and have since reported it tested positive for the rabies virus. According to police, there was no contact between the bat and another animal or human to their knowledge.

Alameda County Vector Control is the primary investigating agency and they conducted door-to-door notifications in the immediate area of where the bat was located. The last rabid bat case was reported in the Northgate neighborhood in October of 2019.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that affects the brain and nervous system. It can be prevented if the exposed person or animal receives a series of rabies vaccine shots as soon as possible after exposure. Anyone who touched or may have been bitten by the infected bat should call the Alameda County Public Health Acute Communicable Disease at 510-267-3250. In addition, individuals should see a health care provider immediately.

Anyone whose pet touched this bat should call Fremont Animal Services at 510-790-6630 as well as their veterinarian.

Dogs and cats not vaccinated for rabies are also considered to be at medium to high risk for carrying the virus. If an ill or dead animal is found, do not touch it. In addition, if you witness an animal which is normally nocturnal during the daylight, acting in a strange manner (i.e. a skunk roaming or staggering in the daylight, a bat hanging on a window screen or sill or a fox acting aggressive in the daytime, etc.), it should also be reported to Animal Services or the Alameda County Public Health Department.