OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the East Bay were quickly able to knock down a railroad tie fire in the area of the Oakland Coliseum late Monday morning.
The fire was reported in the area of High Street and Coliseum Way at around 11:35 a.m., according to authorities.
The fire created a large plume of smoke visible from across the region.
Twitter posts showed Oakland firefighters on the scene.
Highly St @ Coliseum Way- @HeatherKTVU @kron4news @mercnews @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/0hcfdC8jK7
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) May 11, 2020
The Oakland Fire Twitter account posted that the fire was extinguished by about 12:15 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
The fire is now out. No injuries. Cause of the fire still under investigation. Great work by 4E, 18E, 17E, Truck 6 and Batallion 4. Public Works crews and Union Pacific are en route to the scene to remove these hazardous railroad ties from the area. https://t.co/lHS4D0np5X pic.twitter.com/R3gBTJihR3
— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 11, 2020
