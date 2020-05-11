CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the East Bay were quickly able to knock down a railroad tie fire in the area of the Oakland Coliseum late Monday morning.

The fire was reported in the area of High Street and Coliseum Way at around 11:35 a.m., according to authorities.

The fire created a large plume of smoke visible from across the region.

Twitter posts showed Oakland firefighters on the scene.

The Oakland Fire Twitter account posted that the fire was extinguished by about 12:15 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

