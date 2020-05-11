Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday made an appeal to the public for help in identifying a patient in its care since Friday night.
The person is described as male and probably in his 30s, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing over 350 pounds.
He was found unconscious at 170 Pacific Ave. on Friday night. He appears to have suffered from some trauma to his head but his injuries and condition were not disclosed.
Anyone with information about the person’s identity is urged to call (628) 206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.
