NAPA (CBS SF) — With Napa County wineries being idled now for almost two months, the Napa Valley Vintners group says it is developing a plan for the eventual reopening of wine tasting, with modifications.

The tasting rooms are still closed but that may change soon said Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supery Winery and member of the vintners association task force.

“We’re in the hospitality business, we’re here to make great wine, we’re here to have people enjoy themselves, we’re here to make sure people are safe while they’re doing that,” said Swain.

The task force is submitting a safety plan to authorities hoping to open as soon as possible. Among the proposals: reservations-only visits to control the number of guests at a time, setting tables 10 feet apart, requiring staff and guests to wear masks, and staff temperature checks before starting work.

Hall Winery owner Kathryn Hall likes the plan. “All of us in Napa Valley are very ready to open as soon as, as soon as it’s legal to do so, but also so that we can be assured that it’s safe for our employees and for our guests.”

Tasting rooms will sit dark while Sacramento and county seats consider the proposals. Folks from all over California, and the world for that matter, wait for Napa Valley to get back on its feet, with social distancing. “I think we’re just going to call it distancing because we’re still going to be social. We’re trying to be social,” said Swain.

There is still no firm date yet for Napa Valley to get back to work.