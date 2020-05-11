OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested after allegedly attacking and killing someone with a blunt object at Josie de la Cruz Park in Oakland’s Fruitvale district on Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the park in the 1600 block of Fruitvale Avenue on reports of an assault and found the male victim suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and his name is not yet being released by police.
At about 6:25 p.m., two male suspects were arrested in connection with the homicide. The names of the pair were also not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.
